HOFFMAN, LYNN GEORGE, 78, of Ocean City, October 26, 2020
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Avalon Police Charge Suspect for Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief
- Unofficial Results for Nov. 3 General Election
- County Reports 35 New COVID-19 Cases
- Wildwood Crest Pizza Restaurant Owner Sentenced to 15 Months in Prison for Filing False Income Tax Returns
- Middle Man Charged with Sex Assault, Endangering Welfare of a Child
- Upper Man, 69, Dies from COVID-19; 22 New Cases Reported
- County Reports 20 New Resident COVID-19 Cases, 2 Non-resident Cases
- Police Standoff in Villas Ends with Man’s Arrest
- County Reports 19 New COVID-19 Cases
- County Reports 20 New COVID-19 Cases
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- West Wildwood - Here, early the day after the election, with Trump down 227 to 213 electorally, he claims victory. I don't understand his math, does he? He could have won easily if he provided a national...
- Cape May - Can't wait for Kamala Harris to take over the White House! Joe was the pawn in the chess game, the radical left will get their agenda and we are all going to pay for it. I am terminating my...
- Town Bank - For those who wish to end the electoral college. They start by reading Federalist paper #68 to get background on why it was created. You’ll read the intent of the constitution’s writers. Here are...
- Lower Township - It's nice to see that we got one of our old board members back at Lower Township Elementary School.
- Town Bank - For those who wish to end the electoral college. They should start by reading Federalist paper #68 to get background on why it was created. You’ll read the intent of the constitution’s writers....