Donna Marie Stone Aviles, passed away on December 2, 2021, at the age of 60. She was born July 11, 1961 in Philadelphia. She has been a life-long resident of Cape May County, NJ until she recently retired.Donna graduated from Lower Cape May Regional in 1979. Completed her master’s degree in Special Education at Lockhaven State College in 1983.She was married to Miguel Angel Aviles Ayala (AKA Nuno) in 1985 and had two lovely children Rebecca and Jeffrey Aviles.She touched many lives in her thirty-four-year career as a Special Education Teacher at Cape May County Special Services School. She was caring and open hearted and she loved her students as if they were her own.She is survived by her daughter Rebecca Aviles, her three grandchildren Abigail Dickinson, David Dickinson Jr., and Michael Dickinson, who were the center of her world, her niece Lisa Stone, nephew Ryan Stone, Sister-in-law Maria Hickman.Donna also leaves behind the love of her life and partner Daniel Hodgins and his son Daniel Hodgins Jr.Donna now joins her beloved son Jeffery Aviles (who passed to be with the Lord in Dec of 2019), and her brother Robert Stone and Mother Loretta King Stone.Donna Marie Stone Aviles will be greatly missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing her. May she rest in peace. Services will be held at Evoy Funeral Homes (3218 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May, NJ 08204) on Saturday Dec. 11, 2021. Relatives and friends may attend the viewing at 10:00 am followed by a service at 11:00 am. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
