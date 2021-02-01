Paula Anne Mullaly (nee Podstawski) died unexpectedly January 26, 2021 at Cape May Point, New Jersey. She was 70 years old.Born in Elizabeth, NJ Paula grew up in Plainfield graduating from Union Catholic High School class of 1968. In 1972 she received her BA in art history from The College of William and Mary and later, a Juris Doctor degree in 1977 from Seton Hall University. She was a resident of Hopewell Township and Pennington Borough from 1999 until 2014 when she relocated to Cape May Point.After acceptance to the New Jersey Bar, she represented the New Jersey School Board Association for several years as in-house General Counsel. Further, she practiced law privately with her husband Jim at Mullaly & Mullaly Law Offices in Pennington, NJ, Mercer County for 30 years until her retirement in 2012. An avid traveler and beach goer, Paula was always up for a good dinner, a session of story telling and a cocktail. Her favorite venues were Atlantic City, New Orleans and Key West. She was involved in a variety of charities, primarily The Ryan Mullaly Second Chance Scholarship Fund honoring her late son.Paula is survived by her husband of 51 years, James Mullaly of Cape May Point, her brother Bob Podstawski and two nephews Theo Podstawski and Alex Podstawski, all of Butler, NJ. She was predeceased by her beloved son Ryan in 2002. Paula wishes to acknowledge the special friends of her late son who became extended family providing comfort and love following his death... Marie Goyden Tuttle, Michael Madeley, Michele Falanga, Antony Wanless, Richard and Michael Crowley. She would also like to recognize two special friends from her many visits to New Orleans, Roseann Rostoker and Lou Lombardo, proprietors of the highly rated Red Gravy restaurant. All of Paula’s many friends and neighbors who have been so kind and supportive are also gratefully acknowledged.Memorial gathering will be Sunday, Feb 07, 2021 from 2:00-3:00PM at the Blackwell Memorial Home, 21 North Main St., Pennington, NJ 08534. You may join by zoom at, Join Zoom Meetinghttps://us04web.zoom.us/j/77598551421?pwd=aVF2dWc4YUxSZnlhUis2YURySDBUdz09Meeting ID: 775 9855 1421Passcode: WETkT4In lieu of flowers, any contributions in Paula’s name to one of several organizations she supported would be appreciated:Cape Volunteers in Medicine, Inc - 423 Rt 9 - Cape May Courthouse, NJ 08610Community Food Bank of NJ - 12 Evans Terminal - Hillside, NJ 07205St. Thomas More School - 45 Cottage Rd. - Oakdale, CT 06370
