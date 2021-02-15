DINELLA, JOHN J.

John J. Dinella, 94, transformed to his eternal home Thursday, February 11th, 2021. He was born in 1927, in Collingswood, N.J. to Joseph and Mary Ann Dinella. John was the youngest of three children and graduated from Collingswood High School. In 1943, John enlisted in the Marines, and served in the Pacific Theater in the closing months of WW II. John was a one of Tom Brokaw’s greatest generation that served their country honorably, came home, started a family, worked hard, and contributed to American prosperity.In 1947, John founded Colonial Taxi, which is still in operation today. He also met the love of his life, Betty Powell, and soon afterward, were married. In 1973, John purchased a tavern in Williamstown, NJ. He renamed the business John and Doug’s and, with his partner, grew the business over the next +25 years. In 2008, John and his loving wife of 65 years, retired to their vacation home in Stone Harbor, NJ.John was a loving, kind man. For 65 years of marriage, he, and his wife, Betty, dedicated their lives to their beloved daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. John loved animals, but especially dogs and horses. Most mornings and afternoons, he could be seen walking his daughter’s dog, Verdi, on the streets of Stone Harbor well into his eighties. John enjoyed going to the racetrack, watching the horses, including a visit to the Kentucky Derby in 2001.John was a good and generous man with a deep faith in God. He was a congregant at Saint Brendan the Navigator R.C. Church and attended Mass daily with neighbors and friends. He was loved by all whether they knew him well or occasionally ‘bumped into’ him at the post office, Wawa, or Stone Harbor borough hall. John was a man with simple pleasures. He enjoyed an occasional cigar, his twice a week spaghetti and meatballs dinners, solving word puzzles on the beach, and tending to his garden. No pleasure was greater for John than being with family and special friends enjoying a meal, going to the beach, or watching Eagles’ games.Late in life, John was unable to totally care for himself. His family wishes to express their gratitude to neighbors and friends who regularly looked after him, the Stone Harbor Police Department who checked in on him, and his caregivers, Bessy Zuniga and Karla Mercado, who provided companionship, love, and attentive care. We cannot thank you enough for the comfort and joy you brought John.John’s beloved wife, Betty, and daughter, Jonanna Dinella, passed before him. Survivors include his daughter, Marianne Stapleton (Bob), of Cary, NC, two grandsons, Chris Stapleton (Sasha) of Apex NC, and Matt Stapleton, of Asheville, NC, and one great-grandson, Ollie Stapleton, of Apex, NC. John’s nephews and nieces include Steve Dinella (Patti), Patrice DiMartino (Frank), Joseph Dinella (Lisa), Michael Dinella (Michelle), and Maria Spielsinger (Jeff). The family will welcome guests at a future date when circumstances allow for a celebration of John’s life at a Mass at Saint Paul's RC Church in Stone Harbor, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are welcome at Villa Maria by the Sea Convent, 11101 1st Ave, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247 (484) 678-3053. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
