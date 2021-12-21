GENOVESE, MATTHEW MARK

Matthew Mark Genovese left this life the morning of December 3rd. He is predeceased by his mother Dawna who passed just 5 weeks prior. Matthew is survived by his father Mark, sister Jessica, grandmother Rosalie, plus scores of aunts, uncles and cousins.As a youth he excelled at baseball and was a vibrant young man. After graduating from Lower Twp HS in 2001, he attended Stockton University. For many years he worked hard at the Blue Claw Restaurant and was a valued member of their staff. Most recently he worked as a technician for Comcast.His mother's death hit him harder than anyone realized. Despite reconnecting with his family, Matt was unable to defeat his demons and ultimately succumbed to his drug addiction. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.A Celebration of Life will be held in Rockport, MA in the Summer of 2022.If you are struggling with addiction, please don't give up hope. There is help available at https://hansenfoundationnj.org. Donations in Matt's memory can also be made through this link. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
