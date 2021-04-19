ANDERSON, ROBERT H. (THE CAPTAIN)

Robert H. Anderson (The Captain), 86 of Jupiter, FL passed away peacefully on April 11th, 2021.Bob was born to George and Edna Anderson on January 21st, 1935 in Alden, Pennsylvania. Bob left high school early to join the Navy and served in the Korean War before he became an apprentice and then a Riverboat Pilot with The Pilots Association for the Bay and River Delaware in which he worked for 42 years.Bob was predeceased by his wife Bernice Anderson, older sister Eleanor McLaughlin, older brothers George, Fred, and Don Anderson, and twin brother Billy.He leaves behind his second wife Mary Anderson, daughters Diane Ryan, Andrea Bailey, Heather Pierce and son in laws, Mark Ryan, John Bailey and Lee Pierce as well as 7 grandchildren: Mark and Anderson Ryan, Tyler and Paige Bailey, Caylee, Ava and Jordan Pierce.Bob raised his family in Cape May, NJ before enjoying over 20 years of retirement in Jupiter, Florida while still summering in Cape May. Bob enjoyed golfing, music mostly from the Sinatra period and especially liked to dance, but he was most happy surrounded by his family, in his pjs, with a martini.Bob will be cremated and a small service for his family will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Treasure Cove Hospice at 100 SE Ruhnke St. in Stuart Florida, 34994.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- What’s Happening on Rio Grande Avenue in Wildwood?
- State Police Detectives Lied About N. Wildwood Bar Fight Involvement, AG Office Says
- Indictments Filed April 13
- Suspect Wanted in Connection with Washington Street Mall Shoplifting
- Dennis Creek Bridge Work Approaches; Motorists Advised of Detour
- Taylor Swift Features SIC in New Music Video
- FEMA to Change Flood Insurance Pricing
- Middle Police Need Public’s Help in Arson Investigation
- Lower Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests March 29-April 4, 2021
- Lower Police Arrest Fugitive with Ohio Warrants
Videos
- West Wildwood - The street sweeper is out of service. The machines auxiarilly motor was scavenged for parts for the fountain in Alfred Park. We need the streets cleaned, not a glorified bird bath
- Upper Township - Get ready for that big detour on rt.47 so you will be forced to smell all those campfires!!!
- North Cape May - I would like to thank the Cape May County Education Association for putting on the Family Movie Night, last night at the ferry terminal. The free drive in movie was an enjoyable diversion.
- Maryland - Are the Wildwoods going to be open next month. We are planning on coming there soon and hope we are not locked out again this year.
- Wildwood - New cases of COVID have reached 70k per day the same as last summer. I was lead to believe that Biden had a plan to eliminate the spread of the virus. No better than the last guy, I think that I...