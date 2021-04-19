ANDERSON, ROBERT H. (THE CAPTAIN)

Robert H. Anderson (The Captain), 86 of Jupiter, FL passed away peacefully on April 11th, 2021.Bob was born to George and Edna Anderson on January 21st, 1935 in Alden, Pennsylvania. Bob left high school early to join the Navy and served in the Korean War before he became an apprentice and then a Riverboat Pilot with The Pilots Association for the Bay and River Delaware in which he worked for 42 years.Bob was predeceased by his wife Bernice Anderson, older sister Eleanor McLaughlin, older brothers George, Fred, and Don Anderson, and twin brother Billy.He leaves behind his second wife Mary Anderson, daughters Diane Ryan, Andrea Bailey, Heather Pierce and son in laws, Mark Ryan, John Bailey and Lee Pierce as well as 7 grandchildren: Mark and Anderson Ryan, Tyler and Paige Bailey, Caylee, Ava and Jordan Pierce.Bob raised his family in Cape May, NJ before enjoying over 20 years of retirement in Jupiter, Florida while still summering in Cape May. Bob enjoyed golfing, music mostly from the Sinatra period and especially liked to dance, but he was most happy surrounded by his family, in his pjs, with a martini.Bob will be cremated and a small service for his family will occur at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Treasure Cove Hospice at 100 SE Ruhnke St. in Stuart Florida, 34994.

