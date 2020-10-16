STROBEL, GREGORY OSCAR

Gregory Oscar Strobel, 68, of Villas, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his beach house, his new paradise here on Earth. Greg is survived by his daughters Jennifer Baldwin and her husband Robert of West Chester and Christine Napoli and her husband Joe of Drexel Hill, along with his loving grandchildren: Mason, Isabel, Evelyn, and Hayden. He is now reunited with the love of his life, Donna, with whom he shared a storybook love for over 45 years. Greg was born in Terry, Montana to Oscar and Breta Strobel (Hendrickson) and was “son number four” in a family of eight siblings. His family was monumental in establishing his faith and relationship with God, which was unwavering. His parents taught him values which would guide his journey throughout his life; always do quality work, do the right thing, never quit, and do your best. Greg’s success as an athlete and coach in the world’s oldest sport led to setting still unbroken records, inductions into several Hall of Fames, and numerous other awards acknowledging his contributions to the sport of wrestling. Greg was a loving husband, adoring father and doting grandfather. To others he was a devoted brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. He lived and loved each day for all he could. He was a gift to those who knew him.Services: A private ceremony with immediate family to held on Sunday, October 18, 2020. A Celebration of Life to honor Greg will be held at a future date in 2021. Details will be announced when plans are finalized. For full obituary and to place a memory tribute please visit www.evoyfuneralhome.com

