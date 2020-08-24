Joanne T. Buzby (nee Bauer), 70 of Seaville, NJ passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital in Camden, NJ.Born in Phillipsburg, NJ, she was a lifetime Upper Township, NJ resident.Mrs. Buzby worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Lutheran Home in Ocean View, NJ for 20 years retiring in 1999.Surviving are her husband, Joseph T. Buzby, Jr. two children, Joseph T. Buzby, III (Jennifer) of Estell Manor, NJ, Jeffrey D. Buzby of Ocean View, NJ, two grandchildren, Joseph T. Buzby, IV and James E. Buzby both of Estell Manor, NJ and a brother, Joseph M. Bauer of Seaville, NJ. Her funeral service and interment are private. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Beacon Animal Shelter, 701 Butter Road, Palermo, NJ 08230.For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
