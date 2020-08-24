NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Joanne T. Buzby (nee Bauer), 70 of Seaville, NJ passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital in Camden, NJ.Born in Phillipsburg, NJ, she was a lifetime Upper Township, NJ resident.Mrs. Buzby worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Lutheran Home in Ocean View, NJ for 20 years retiring in 1999.Surviving are her husband, Joseph T. Buzby, Jr. two children, Joseph T. Buzby, III (Jennifer) of Estell Manor, NJ, Jeffrey D. Buzby of Ocean View, NJ, two grandchildren, Joseph T. Buzby, IV and James E. Buzby both of Estell Manor, NJ and a brother, Joseph M. Bauer of Seaville, NJ. Her funeral service and interment are private. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Beacon Animal Shelter, 701 Butter Road, Palermo, NJ 08230.For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of JOANNE BUZBY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Introducing 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.