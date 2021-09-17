NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ANDERSON, FREDERICK GILBERT "Gil", 78, of Cape May Court House, September 10, 2021. He served in the US Navy and the US Coast Guard.

