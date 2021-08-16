HARRIS, GERALD, 80, of Belleplain, August 13, 2021. He was a Laborer for the Dennis Township Public Works Department.
- Dennis Township - Last year people were screaming “defund the police”, now they’re screaming “defund public schools”. It’s official: the world has gone mad.
- CMCH - Did anybody see the side by side photos of the Chinook helos in the news? One over the US embassy in Saigon and one over the US embassy in Kabul today. We have learned nothing from history.
- Cape May - Observing a number of bumper stickers that read, "Racism Is Wrong". Keep in mind, that racism is a two way street and affects "ALL" groups of people.
- North Cape May - Re: The North Cape May comment on the 25 MPH speed limit on our residential streets. I agree with you. The thru streets in our neighborhoods are drag strips. The police did place their speed warning...
- Cape May - Re: The Stone Harbor comment that it is "unbelievable" that you have to move your beach chairs because of the incoming tides at the beach. I can fix that issue for you. Don't come to...