NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HARRIS, GERALD, 80, of Belleplain, August 13, 2021. He was a Laborer for the Dennis Township Public Works Department.

To plant a tree in memory of GERALD HARRIS, 80 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.