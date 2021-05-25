NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Henry A. (Andy) Walter passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, after a long and courageous fight with cancer. He was 60 years old.Andy was born to Alice and the late Henry Walter in Philadelphia, PA and was raised in the Cape May area since the age of 9. He spent his career working for the FAA, retiring at 49.An avid traveler and a lover of nature, Andy spent as much time as he could spend exploring small towns and natural beauty abroad. He visited many countries with a particular fondness for Ireland, Austria and Mexico, where he returned often for extended stays. As prolific a reader as you'd have ever met, Andy loved fiction, counting John Steinbeck and Charles Dickens among his favorite authors.He is survived by his mother, Alice, his sisters, Traci McMahon and Caroline McDonnell, and his nieces and nephews, Brynn Schreader, Andrielle Hinkle, Dan and Amanda Doherty, and Michael, Allison, and Robert McMahon.A memorial service for Henry will be held at 12:30pm on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Tabernacle United Methodist Cemetery, 702 Seashore Rd., Erma. In lieu of flowers, Andy’s family is requesting donations to the American Cancer Society. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.