PHINNEY, SHIRLEY ELAINE

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Shirley Elaine Phinney- It is with great sadness that the family of Shirley Elaine Phinney 86, of Dublin, PA and Cape May, NJ, announces her unexpected passing away on Friday, October 29th, 2021.Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Mark Phinney and her youngest son, Gerald. Shirley is survived by her sons; Wayne, Scott and his wife, Patti, Gary and his fiancée, Karen, and her daughter Shirley and husband, Patrick Wall. Shirley will also be fondly remembered by her six grandchildren; Duane, Christmas and her husband, Jacob, Ethan, Scott, Sarah, and Michael; her five great-grandchildren, Alexandria, Levi, Dylan, Rory and Skylar.Shirley enjoyed nature and being outside, especially sitting on her front porch. Most of all, she loved her family. Rarely a day went by without Shirley proudly announcing she had a wonderful life and family. If you asked how her day was going she always said with a smile, “perfect.” Shirley was happy and smiling every day. Shirley will be eternally remembered and missed by her loving and caring family.A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Shelly Funeral Home, 1460 Easton Road, Warrington PA, where friends will be received from 10:00 AM until time of the service. Interment will follow in the Whitemarsh Memorial Park.To send condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home website below.Shelly Funeral Home, Warringtonwww.shellyfuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of SHIRLEY PHINNEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.