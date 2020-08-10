NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Paul Miller, Korean War Veteran, 87, passed away on August 6, 2020. He is survived by his wife Marcia, and his three sons, David (Hope), Richard (Danielle) and Darren. His daughter Gayle preceded him in death. He had six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral service is private. Donations may be made to the Cape May County Animal Shelter or Disabled American Veterans.Condolences atingersollgreenwoodfh.com

