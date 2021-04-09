Emma Cassario, "Bea", age 79, of Town Bank, NJ and formerly of Atco, NJ, passed away on Friday, April 9th at her home. She was born in Blackwood, NJ and had been a Cape May County resident for 40 years. Bea worked as a textile worker and later worked for the North Cape May Acme and Sheppard’s Bus Service. She was an animal enthusiast and a member of the Town Bank Property Owners Association and the Amalgamated Union. Bea was preceded in death by her husband Patrick, in 2011, and her parents Stanley and Emma Levock. Left to cherish her memory are her children; Patrick (Bunny) Cassario, Sharon Colangelo and Nancy (Jerry) Hickson; 8 Grandchildren; 18 Great Grandchildren; her companion John Gerth; her very close friends John, Madeline, Shawn, Brian Clark and also her loving West Highland Terrier, Maizie. A memorial service will be held for Bea on Friday, April 16, from 10am to 11am at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, North Cape May, NJ. Contributions can be made in Bea’s memory to the Cape May County Animal Shelter, 110 Shelter Rd., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 and condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
