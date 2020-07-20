BUNTING, RICHARD D., SR

“I pray that I may live tofish until my dying day.And when it comesto my last cast,I then most humbly pray:When in the Lord'sgreat landing netAnd peacefully asleep,that in His mercyI be judgedBig enough to keep.”Richard D. Bunting, Sr., 90, of Vista Avenue, Northumberland, PA was surrounded by his loved ones when he was ushered into his heavenly home on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born in Wildwood, NJ on August 25, 1929, the son of the late Anna (McCue) and Edward G. Bunting. The revered patriarch of his family, he loved God and country.Richard was a graduate of Wildwood High School and served three years in the Army, 43rd Infantry Division, before moving to Northumberland to begin a thirty-year career as a service manager with The Eastman Kodak Company. Many years after his retirement, he was still called “the best boss ever.”It was here that he met the love of his life, Mary C. Zitto and they were married on May 11, 1957. As he would remind her, she was the best thing that ever happened to him, his greatest catch. Born by the shore, Richard was always drawn to the water and took great joy in swimming, fishing and, in his retirement, spending the winter months with Mary in Saint Augustine, Fla.In the eyes of his five grandchildren, Joseph V. Bunting, Richard D. Bunting, III, Brittany Bunting-Specht, Jennie Weiser and Lawrence C. Weiser Jr., he was bigger than life, a constant beacon of wisdom and quiet strength. He became a great-grandfather in 2018 to his third namesake, Richard David Bunting, IV and Fae Rose Specht, both of whom he loved immensely.Richard is survived by his devoted wife, Mary, son, Richard D. Bunting, Jr., and daughter-in-law, Cindy, of Northumberland and his grand-children and great-grandchildren, as well as his beloved sister, Nancy Stella, of Cape May Courthouse, and several nieces and nephews.His parents and siblings, Katherine Sheppard, Edward and William Bunting, his brother-in-law, Vincent Stella, his parents-in-law, Angelo and Jennie Rose Zitto, his daughter Lisa Forbes, and her husband Robert Forbes, III preceded him in death.Contributions can be made to Geisinger Hospice, 61 Duke Street, Northumberland, or to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Drive, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- What’s That Smell? Marijuana
- 2 North Wildwood Residents Die from COVID-19, County Reports July 17
- Pedestrian Killed Crossing Rt. 47
- Coronavirus Claims 2 County Lives
- COVID-19 Cases Rise by 17
- Community-based Cases Highlight of July 16 Report
- UPDATE: Wildwood Denies Roar to the Shore Permits
- 1 Adult, 2 Teens Arrested for Robbery
- County's Reported Cases Rise by 14
- County Records Back-to-back Days with 14 New COVID-19 Cases
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- North Wildwood - Hermit Crabs deserve to live in their natural crabitat, not in over packed cages. In all novelty stores along the Wildwood, New Jersey boardwalk, most sell hermit crabs. Hermit crabs that are sold on...
- North Wildwood - So I was sitting at Moore’s little beach in North Wildwood, where almost everyone on the beach had open containers and were drinking alcohol. There was also a plethora of weed smoking. Yet when the...
- Rio Grande - At the BLM protest in Wildwood one if its leaders stated that the date was chosen because 101 years ago white "terrorists" destroyed black owned businesses in Washington DC. Just weeks ago...
- Wildwood Crest - The Crest is considering allowing dogs on the beach what a rotten idea. Do you guys have amnesia? Don’t you recall a young child was mauled by a dog on the beach near the fishing pier just last...
- Lower Township - I know dogs are not allowed on the bay beach between 11-4. Has anyone ever suggested having one block as a dog beach, like they do in wildwood? That would be so great if they could do that!