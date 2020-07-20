BUNTING, RICHARD D., SR

“I pray that I may live tofish until my dying day.And when it comesto my last cast,I then most humbly pray:When in the Lord'sgreat landing netAnd peacefully asleep,that in His mercyI be judgedBig enough to keep.”Richard D. Bunting, Sr., 90, of Vista Avenue, Northumberland, PA was surrounded by his loved ones when he was ushered into his heavenly home on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born in Wildwood, NJ on August 25, 1929, the son of the late Anna (McCue) and Edward G. Bunting. The revered patriarch of his family, he loved God and country.Richard was a graduate of Wildwood High School and served three years in the Army, 43rd Infantry Division, before moving to Northumberland to begin a thirty-year career as a service manager with The Eastman Kodak Company. Many years after his retirement, he was still called “the best boss ever.”It was here that he met the love of his life, Mary C. Zitto and they were married on May 11, 1957. As he would remind her, she was the best thing that ever happened to him, his greatest catch. Born by the shore, Richard was always drawn to the water and took great joy in swimming, fishing and, in his retirement, spending the winter months with Mary in Saint Augustine, Fla.In the eyes of his five grandchildren, Joseph V. Bunting, Richard D. Bunting, III, Brittany Bunting-Specht, Jennie Weiser and Lawrence C. Weiser Jr., he was bigger than life, a constant beacon of wisdom and quiet strength. He became a great-grandfather in 2018 to his third namesake, Richard David Bunting, IV and Fae Rose Specht, both of whom he loved immensely.Richard is survived by his devoted wife, Mary, son, Richard D. Bunting, Jr., and daughter-in-law, Cindy, of Northumberland and his grand-children and great-grandchildren, as well as his beloved sister, Nancy Stella, of Cape May Courthouse, and several nieces and nephews.His parents and siblings, Katherine Sheppard, Edward and William Bunting, his brother-in-law, Vincent Stella, his parents-in-law, Angelo and Jennie Rose Zitto, his daughter Lisa Forbes, and her husband Robert Forbes, III preceded him in death.Contributions can be made to Geisinger Hospice, 61 Duke Street, Northumberland, or to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Drive, Selinsgrove, PA 17870.

