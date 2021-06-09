WALL, DOROTHY MARIE

Dorothy “Dottie” Marie Wall (Weigle), age 86, passed away on June 4, 2021, comfortedby family in Cape May Court House, NJ. Born in Philadelphia, PA. Dottie resided inWildwood Crest, NJ since 1975. She was a member of the Sweet Adelines International-Cape Shore Chapter for 22 years. She was a long-time member of the AssumptionChurch where she sang in the choir.In accordance with her wishes, a memorial of her life will be privately held by immediatefamily. In lieu of flowers, Dottie would favor contributions to Sweet AdelinesInternational-Cape Shore Chapter, American Cancer Society or Veterans of America.Additional information on Dottie’s life can be found at www.evoyfuneralhome.com

