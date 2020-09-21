SNELBAKER, GERALD J.

Gerald J. Snelbaker, age 73 of North Cape May passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at his home. He was born in Philadelphia and he resided in the Juniata Section of Philadelphia before moving to the Cape May area in 2001. Gerald was a police officer for the City of Philadelphia from 1970-1985 when he retired. He then worked for the US Government in the Department of Defense also as a police officer and retired as a Chief. Gerald served his country in the US Navy during the Vietnam War and later served in the Marine Corp reserves. He enjoyed watching all of the Philadelphia sports teams. Gerald is survived by his wife of 30 years Kathleen (nee Zimmer) Snelbaker; two step sons, Shawn Keenan and Kevin (Meghan) Keenan. He also leaves four grandchildren, Quinn, Brooke, Kyle and Ryan Keenan. A memorial service will be held 2:00 PM on Friday September 25, 2020 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Road, North Cape May where friends and relatives may call from 1-2 PM. Committal Services and Military Honors will follow the memorial service at the Cape May Co. Veteran’s Cemetery, 127 Crest Haven Road, Cape May Court House. Contributions in his name may be made to the DAV Chapter 44, 1010 Bayshore Road, Del Haven, NJ 08251. Condolences will be received atwww.EvoyFuneralHome.com

