Theressa C. Grieco, 64, of Villas, NJ passed away on October 1, 2020. She was born and raised in Norfolk, VA and move to New Jersey in 1983. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She was survived by her sons James (Jaime) and Jason Smith. She was preceded in death by her son Joseph Grieco and granddaughter Gabriella Smith. She has one daughter Diana (Lonnie) Winkelspecht. Her grandchildren Samantha, Brittany, Amanda, Randi (Jermaine) and James Smith, Talan and Kylie Grieco and Maddison, Sophia, Bryson and Emma Winkelspecht. Also her 6 great-grandchildren. There will be a memorial on Saturday October 10, 2020 from 3pm-4pm at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home at 1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ 08260.Condolences maybe sent toingersollgreenwoodfh.com

