REGAN, JOHN JOSEPH

John Joseph Regan, 49, of Sea Isle City, NJ, passed away suddenly on October 6, 2021. A Christmas baby, born on December 14th, 1971 in Norristown, PA.Prior to working on Wall Street for 25 years, John graduated from LaSalle College High School where he was a member of the rowing team. If he was too short for the basketball team, he was sure as heck not going to let that stop him from being part of a team. Couldn’t row for his life but loved being with his friends on the water. After graduating in 1989, John went on to receive degrees in international finance and business from The American University in Washington D.C., where he was a member of Delta Chi Fraternity. John spent summers at the shore where he met many of his lifelong friends. He loved nothing more than watching his beloved Philadelphia sports teams (aka “those bums, The Eagles”) and sitting by the bay listening to the Rolling Stones and the Oldies. Everyone who met John made a friend for life. His charm and humorous attitude brought his family and friends much laughter and joy and will be missed beyond compare. John had a fighting spirit and generous heart that shined through the kindness of his soul. Of all the blessings in John’s life, his biggest love and joy is his son, Lucas Joseph Regan. He will be remembered with love and missed by so many.John is survived by his son Lucas, his mother Joanne R. Regan, his sisters Kelly (Curt) Latham, and Teresa (Jason) Kocudak; his godmother Claire (John) Lackey; his aunt Gail Morris; and his nieces and nephew: Julia, Charlie, Lauren, and Grace. John had too many friends to name — who turned into John’s extended family.Celebration and services for John will be held on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at St. Joseph’s R.C. Church, 4308 Landis Ave, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. Viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. and Funeral Mass immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Calvary Baptist Cemetery, corner of Main Street and Route 9, Ocean View, NJ, following the church services. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
