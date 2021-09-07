NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Doris C. Gavaghan, age 92 of Sewell, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021. Doris was a resident of Cape May and N. Cape May until 2018. She loved music and dancing, especially big band swing dance, and enjoyed the Mummers. Doris was a good joke teller with a great sense of humor. She is predeceased by her husband John Gavaghan (1990). Doris is survived by her nephew James (Lori) Gavaghan, nieces Theresa (Ronald) Conner and Maureen Gavaghan, sister-in-law Theresa Gavaghan, 3 great-nephews, 4 great-nieces, 1 great-great-nephew, and 1 great-great-niece. A funeral service for Doris will be held at 2pm on Monday September 20 th, 2021 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd, N Cape May, NJ. Friends may call one hour prior to service from 1pm - 2pm. Burial will immediately follow service at the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, 129 Crest Haven Rd., Cape May Court House. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

