BRADY, PATRICK M. "BIG PAT"

Patrick M. Brady “Big Pat”, 64, of Wildwood Crest, NJ and formerly of Philadelphia, PA passed away peacefully at his home on October 12, 2020.He leaves his wife of 43 years, Colleen (Weigle); his daughter, Kelly (Sean) Albany and his son Patrick (Kristina) Brady as well as his three grandchildren, Abigail, Hannah and Colin and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and dear friends.Pat retired from the Philadelphia Gas Company in 2012 after 35 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, listening to classic rock, discussing history and politics, traveling to the Florida Keys and spending time with his family.Funeral services will be private. Memorial gifts in Patrick Brady’s memory can be made to the American Lung Association, www.lung.org.

