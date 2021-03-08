PICCIRILLI, RHODA M.

Rhoda M. Piccirilli, 82, of North Wildwood, NJ passed away Friday, March, 5, 2021. Born in Pottsville, PA. She was a local resident for the past sixty years. She worked for Atlantic Cape Family Support Organization for many years. She is survived by her husband of sixty years Vincent G. Piccirilli. Two daughters Rhoda A. Piccirilli and Karen Coleman, (David), ,one son Vincent F. Piccirilli, three grandchildren, Amanda Kaminski, Kayla Coleman, Christopher Coleman. Two great grandchildren, Zander Kaminski, and DJ Chester. Also, survived by her one brother, Jack Charles (Andrea).You may pay your respects at 10:00 am Friday, March 12, 2021 and Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 am at Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home Inc.1201 Central Ave., North Wildwood, NJ. interment will be private. Condolences may be sent to Ingersoll-Greenwood Funeral Home Inc.

