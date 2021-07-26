Anthony J. Becica, Jr., age 77 of North Cape May, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021. A lifelong area resident, worked as a truck driver for JD Bailey Trucking. Before trucking, he worked as a marine police officer in North Wildwood, and also worked for Public Works in Wildwood, Atlantic Cape Fisheries, Atlantic Shell Fisheries, and a self-employed repair man. Anthony also served in the US Navy during Vietnam, and volunteered at Holly Beach Fire Company in Wildwood. He is predeceased by his parents, Lillian and Anthony Becica, brother William and son Anthony Becica 3rd. Anthony is survived by his children, Harold Becica, David Becica, Dawn Becica-Newbauer, Kelley (Larry) McNair, and Mark (Dawn) Becica, 15 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, siblings Lillian "Candy" Mahan, Patricia Novsak, Thomas Becica, Charles "Chuck" Becica, Helen Stephens and Carl Becica. A memorial service for Anthony will be held at 2pm on Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May, NJ; friends may call one hour prior to service from 1pm – 2pm. Interment will be held immediately following service at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, 129 Crest Haven Rd, Cape May Court House. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Vessel Comes Ashore in N. Wildwood
- Partial Victory in Conviction Appeal
- WATCH: Coast Guard Rescues 7 Off Cape May
- Stone Harbor Police, Prosecutor’s Office Probe Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
- Wildwood Tables Back Bay Development Plans
- Indictments Filed July 20
- Lost Fisherman’s Name Added to Memorial
- Stolen Vehicle Located in Brick Township; 2 Arrested
- Man Shot Himself at Woodbine Campground, AG’s Office Says
- Fire Destroys Portion of Villas Home
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Stone Harbor - Can’t collect trash… can’t cut the grass… litter on the streets… do we even have Public Works? Enough with their 100 vehicles! Maybe they can actually get out and work.
- Stone Harbor - It’s actually more upsetting to me that the employee who wore a cap on the 4th of July overheard one of her coworkers say “Veterans are stupid” at her lunch table two days prior. The employee was...
- Sea Isle City - Why did Sea Isle City raise the real estate tax for 2021-2022 by >8%? I thought the City of SIC had a surplus in reserve.
- Avalon - What in Middle Township is worth almost $1.9 million dollars to Stone Harbor?
- North Cape May - Bayshore Road, between Townbank and Breakwater Rds badly needs repaving.