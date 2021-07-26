NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Anthony J. Becica, Jr., age 77 of North Cape May, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021. A lifelong area resident, worked as a truck driver for JD Bailey Trucking. Before trucking, he worked as a marine police officer in North Wildwood, and also worked for Public Works in Wildwood, Atlantic Cape Fisheries, Atlantic Shell Fisheries, and a self-employed repair man. Anthony also served in the US Navy during Vietnam, and volunteered at Holly Beach Fire Company in Wildwood. He is predeceased by his parents, Lillian and Anthony Becica, brother William and son Anthony Becica 3rd. Anthony is survived by his children, Harold Becica, David Becica, Dawn Becica-Newbauer, Kelley (Larry) McNair, and Mark (Dawn) Becica, 15 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, siblings Lillian "Candy" Mahan, Patricia Novsak, Thomas Becica, Charles "Chuck" Becica, Helen Stephens and Carl Becica. A memorial service for Anthony will be held at 2pm on Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May, NJ; friends may call one hour prior to service from 1pm – 2pm. Interment will be held immediately following service at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, 129 Crest Haven Rd, Cape May Court House. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of ANTHONY BECICA, JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.