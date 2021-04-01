Robert John Murray, Sr., 91, of Clermont, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Lawrence and Louise Hillebrecht Murray, he moved to Clermont 50 years ago after living in North Cape May. He was a member of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church with Pastor Holt. He was a silk screen operator for Duralith Corporation and a security guard at Caesar’s.Mr. Murray was a lifelong birder and amateur ornithologist. He volunteered giving tours at the Cape May Point State Park for 13 years. He was a member of the National Wildlife Federation since 2019, the Cape May Bird Observatory since 2017, and the National Parks Conservation Association since 2018. He was also a member of the Smithsonian for 50 years and AARP from 1985 to 2021. He loved watching Philadelphia sports.Mr. Murray is survived by his wife of 53 years, Alice Beals Murray; his son, Robert Murray, Jr.; and his brother-in-law, Charles Beals. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Lawrence Murray, Gordon Pfau, and Nelson Pfau.Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the South Seaville United Methodist Church, 111-115 Corson Tavern Road, South Seaville, NJ 08246, where funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Social distancing and masks are required. Interment will be in Asbury Methodist Cemetery, Swainton. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
