Elizabeth (Betty) Pettit passed away 3 October 2021. She was able to say a peaceful goodbye to those she left behind, her children Jerry Jr (Roni), Colleen (Nick), Dannie, her sister Jeanie (Butchie), grandchildren Jerry III, Brian, Rosemary, Greg, Emilee, Billy, Tasha, 10 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Her passing is eased knowing she is together with her parents Eugene and Elizabeth, husband Jerry Sr, son Gene, sister Janice and many family and friends. She left us knowing she was loved and always will be. Services will be at St John of God Church in North Cape May, NJ on 23 October 2021 at 11:00 am, followed by St. Mary’s Cemetery in Cape May, NJ. In lieu of flowers make a donation to your favorite charity in her name if you don’t have one then to East End Hospice in New York.
