PRIMAVERA, ANTHONY D.

Anthony D. Primavera (“Tony Prim”), formerly of South West Philadelphia and graduated from West Catholic High School in 1971, passed away on October 19, 2021. Anthony was a true warrior through his battle with his illness. Anthony passed surrounded by his loving family. Anthony is survived by his wife Lisa of 42 years, his children Christina, Anthony (Anne), grandchildren Xavier, Makayla, devoted family members including the Reaney’s, McFadden’s, Delaney’s, and many longtime friends. Anthony was employed at the Cape May Lewis Ferry, and retired from Cape May County Facilities and Services. Loving husband, father, grandfather, sibling, and friend. He will be greatly missed. A Mass of Christian Burial will held 11am on Saturday, October 30, 2021, Parish of St. John Neumann, St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Rd., N Cape May, NJ 08204. Burial will be privately held. Donations in Tony's memory can be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital at www.stjude.orgCondolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
