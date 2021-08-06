POHLIG, THOMAS J., JR.

Thomas J. Pohlig Jr., 80, of Chillicothe, Ohio died July 4, 2021 at his residence. He was born August 29, 1940 in Darby, PA to the late Thomas J. and Anna M. Hare Pohlig. In 1985 he married Vicki L. Willis Pohlig, who survives. Also surviving are his children and step-children, Thomas J. (Cheryle) Pohlig III, Beate A. (Jill Connell) Pohlig, John H. Pohlig, Ingrid E. (Keith) Hunter, James W. (Pam) Seeman, and Nancy K. "Katie" (Arden) Gill; numerous grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, James A. Pohlig; step-brother, William (Carole) Curbello; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary L. Frank. Thomas proudly served as a Pathfinder with the 187th Pathfinder Team (Airborne) of the US Army. He was a professional and volunteer firefighter with the Cape May Fire Department. Thomas retired from New Jersey Bell, (now Verizon) where he worked as a cable splicer in 2001. He loved skydiving and continued to make jumps into his later years. A memorial service will be held on August 20 th at 2:00pm, with visiting, 1 hour prior, from 1pm-2pm, at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Road, North Cape May, NJ 08204. The service will be Live Streamed and can be viewed on the Evoy Funeral Home website. Donations in Thomas’s memory can be made to the K9 for Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Rd., Ponte Verda, FL 32081. Thomas's online memorial register is available at www.evoyfuneralhome.com and condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

