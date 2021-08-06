POHLIG, THOMAS J., JR.

Thomas J. Pohlig Jr., 80, of Chillicothe, Ohio died July 4, 2021 at his residence. He was born August 29, 1940 in Darby, PA to the late Thomas J. and Anna M. Hare Pohlig. In 1985 he married Vicki L. Willis Pohlig, who survives. Also surviving are his children and step-children, Thomas J. (Cheryle) Pohlig III, Beate A. (Jill Connell) Pohlig, John H. Pohlig, Ingrid E. (Keith) Hunter, James W. (Pam) Seeman, and Nancy K. "Katie" (Arden) Gill; numerous grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; a brother, James A. Pohlig; step-brother, William (Carole) Curbello; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary L. Frank. Thomas proudly served as a Pathfinder with the 187th Pathfinder Team (Airborne) of the US Army. He was a professional and volunteer firefighter with the Cape May Fire Department. Thomas retired from New Jersey Bell, (now Verizon) where he worked as a cable splicer in 2001. He loved skydiving and continued to make jumps into his later years. A memorial service will be held on August 20 th at 2:00pm, with visiting, 1 hour prior, from 1pm-2pm, at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Road, North Cape May, NJ 08204. The service will be Live Streamed and can be viewed on the Evoy Funeral Home website. Donations in Thomas’s memory can be made to the K9 for Warriors, 114 Camp K9 Rd., Ponte Verda, FL 32081. Thomas's online memorial register is available at www.evoyfuneralhome.com and condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wildwood Man Charged with 1st-degree Murder
- Middle Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests May 2021
- Community Helps Villas Family Left Homeless After Fire
- Petition Seeks to Save Saint Mary by-the-Sea Retreat House
- Mount Holly Man Offered Minor Alcohol in Exchange for Sexual Favors, Police Say
- N. Wildwood Revises Ordinance to Include ParkMobile App
- Indictments Filed July 27
- Teen Pilot Returns to the Sky After Emergency Landing
- Lower Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests June 28-July 4, 2021
- Middle’s School Board Says Home-schoolers Can’t Play on Sports Teams
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood - Golf carts have to be tagged to be driven on the road in WIldwood. How about the drivers, shouldn't they have to have a drivers license?? I saw two very young girls driving down Park Blvd, no...
- Cape May - Enjoying the comments about Stone Harbor and Avalon being the "land of caviar and champagne". Let's not kid ourselves about the "7 Mile Island". It has nothing on Cape May...
- Villas - I don't get why people warm up cars. Modern cars don't need it. I can sort of see it in winter with heat for kids, but the summer, Why?
- Villas - I am confused. Before the pandemic, lots of low income people were paying their rent. They got laid off and collected unemployment plus. In fact, they made so much more, they don’t want to go back to...
- West Cape May - Stop talking about covid. It's all a bluff to cover up the 2022 mid term elections. And by the way, its the vaccinated people who are getting mild cases anyway.