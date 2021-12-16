NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KINDSVATTER, MARGARET MARY AGNES "Marty", 72, of Avalon. She was a volunteer for Volunteers in Medicine Thrift Shop and the Avalon Lions Club.

