IGIELSKI, JESSE, 35, of Villas, September 12, 2021. He worked as an electrician for Stacy Electric.
- Middle - To the Townbank spouter.....What I find utterly disturbing is that you don't seem to understand that 675,000+ Americans have died from this global pandemic. With that number in mind, is it...
- Upper Township - So now Governor Phil Murphy wants to give out $500 bonuses to the unemployed to return to work? and pay at least $15 an hour? Are you kidding me? People who are still working are getting cheated yet...
- West Wildwood - Spout 9/15. Truly saved the best for last. Stone Harbor, "A reminder to all that you can be conservative Republican and not like Trump". This is absolutely me! Let's be real. His...
- Ocean City - I look forward to seeing the Flyers back on home ice this season. With guys like Cam Atkinson and Joel Farabee on the roster, and Hart in front of the net, this team has potential.
- Wildwood - Took all of my grandkids to see the Irish parade in NW on Sunday, what a waste of time. Shortest parade I've ever seen.