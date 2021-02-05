FOWLER, ROBERT ALLEN

It is with profound sadness that the family of Robert Allen Fowler announce his passing on Sunday, January 31, 2021 at the age of 68.Robert was born in Cape May Court House, New Jersey to Harry and Dorothy (Knoll) Fowler. He was a lifelong resident of Cape May County with the majority of his life spent living in Woodbine with his beloved brother, Pete.The Woodbine Developmental Center was his place of employment for 27 years. During that time he worked his way up from telephone operator to supervisor making many long-lasting friendships along the way.An avid music lover, he was well known among his friends and neighbors for playing his tunes loud and proud. He also enjoyed NASCAR, reading suspense novels, indulging in numerous History Channel television programs, and supporting his grandchildren in all of their academic and athletic endeavors.Robert will be lovingly remembered by his daughter Suzanne (George) Rhodes; his grandchildren, George and Skylar Rhodes; his sisters, Juanita Rizzo and Dorothy DeSantis; as well as numerous relatives and friends. He is predeceased by his parents and eight brothers and sisters. Robert will be dearly missed by all who knew him, but the family finds peace in knowing that he is in Heaven reunited with loved ones who passed before him.Due to Covid-19 a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences can be sent to Evoy Funeral Home at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in Robert’s memory can be made to your preferred charity.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Florida Man Arrested After Police Standoff in N. Cape May
- N. Cape May MVC Facility to be Closed Jan. 30
- Shifting Tides Make ‘Ghost Tracks’ Appear
- Use of Rio Grande Fire Vehicle in Question
- Indictments Filed Jan. 26
- Blaze Erupts on OC Boardwalk
- Middle to Hear Application for New Shopping Plaza Tenants
- Lower Woman Dies from Covid; 28 New Cases Reported
- County Loses 2 to Covid; 39 New Cases Reported
- Winter Storm Watch Issued for CMCo
Videos
- West Chester PA - Rest in Peace Will Mendo! One of my favorite teachers of all time in Middle Township High School! You surely will never be forgotten!
- North Wildwood - As a Regan Republican, I want to thank two local Republican Congressman, Chris Smith of New Jersey and Brian Fitzpatrick of Bucks County, who voted for the good of the Country to remove Georgian ,...
- Middle Township - Kudos to the 2 teachers at the Middle School who are taking kids temperatures every morning. Rain, shine, or snow, they are always super pleasant!
- Burleigh - The libraries in Cape May County need to reopen. What's the hold up?
- Villas - Progressives say our country is systemically racist. This is a divisive insidious lie. They force the belief that you are either an oppressor or a victim. We are deeply flawed but we have made...