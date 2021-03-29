NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Margaret Frances (“Fran”) Thorpe (nee Pettengill) was born August 23, 1928 in Springfield, MA and died March 15, 2021 in Spencer, NY where she had moved in 2018 to be closer to her family after spending the previous 67 years living in Green Creek, NJ. Fran was predeceased by her father, George Pettengill, her mother Anna (Mitchell) Pettengill, her sisters Belva Pettengill and Grace Repp, and her husband of 57 years, George (“Ogle”) Thorpe. She is survived by her sons Michael Thorpe (Cathy) of Penfield, NY and Kevin Thorpe (Joan) of Spencer, NY; her grandchildren Laurie Pincus (Peter), Branden Thorpe (Nikki Nease), Tim Thorpe (Megan), and Trevor Thorpe; and her great-grandchildren Evelyn and Britton Pincus, Ellis Thorpe, and Quinn Thorpe. After graduating from Montclair State University in 1949 she began her career teaching school in Middle Township, NJ, teaching mostly eighth grade American History. Fran enjoyed cooking and baking, and made many beautiful pieces of needlework in her spare time. She was blessed by many good friends who were wonderful to her, especially as she became less able to live independently. She loved her family, friends, and any animal that was fortunate enough to cross her path or live close enough to her to enjoy the bounties of her bird feeders. She was a force in the lives of many, and will be greatly missed. There will be a memorial service at Radzieta Funeral Home in Cape May Court House, NJ, at a later date when it is again safe to gather, after which she will be laid to rest with Ogle at the Cape May County Veterans’ Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of MARGARET THORPE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.