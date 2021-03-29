Margaret Frances (“Fran”) Thorpe (nee Pettengill) was born August 23, 1928 in Springfield, MA and died March 15, 2021 in Spencer, NY where she had moved in 2018 to be closer to her family after spending the previous 67 years living in Green Creek, NJ. Fran was predeceased by her father, George Pettengill, her mother Anna (Mitchell) Pettengill, her sisters Belva Pettengill and Grace Repp, and her husband of 57 years, George (“Ogle”) Thorpe. She is survived by her sons Michael Thorpe (Cathy) of Penfield, NY and Kevin Thorpe (Joan) of Spencer, NY; her grandchildren Laurie Pincus (Peter), Branden Thorpe (Nikki Nease), Tim Thorpe (Megan), and Trevor Thorpe; and her great-grandchildren Evelyn and Britton Pincus, Ellis Thorpe, and Quinn Thorpe. After graduating from Montclair State University in 1949 she began her career teaching school in Middle Township, NJ, teaching mostly eighth grade American History. Fran enjoyed cooking and baking, and made many beautiful pieces of needlework in her spare time. She was blessed by many good friends who were wonderful to her, especially as she became less able to live independently. She loved her family, friends, and any animal that was fortunate enough to cross her path or live close enough to her to enjoy the bounties of her bird feeders. She was a force in the lives of many, and will be greatly missed. There will be a memorial service at Radzieta Funeral Home in Cape May Court House, NJ, at a later date when it is again safe to gather, after which she will be laid to rest with Ogle at the Cape May County Veterans’ Cemetery.
