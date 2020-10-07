THIEL, MARJORIE

Marjorie Thiel (née Kwasnak), passed away September 25, 2020 at 99 years old. Born May 7th, 1921 from Hazelton, PA, she has been a resident of Erma, NJ for over 65 years. Marge was preceded by her husband Joseph Thiel. She is survived by her two sons Van Jon Diest and Jeffrey (Agnes) Thiel, her 3 grandchildren Christopher Diest, Jeffrey (Ann) Thiel, Nicole Sinisqilla, and Brittany Thiel, and many great grandchildren. Marge was a devoted follower of Jesus Christ. Services will be held Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11am at First Assembly of God, 1068 Seashore Rd, Cape May, NJ 08204. Condolences atwww.evoyfuneralhome.com
