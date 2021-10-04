MONTGOMERY, ANDREW SCOTT

Andrew Scott Montgomery, 60, of Somers Point, NJ, was born in Philadelphia, PA July 23, 1961, at Nazareth Hospital and passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at Shore Memorial Hospital. He was known by his family and friends as Scott.Upon graduating Archbishop Ryan High School in 1979, Scott attended Tyler School for the Arts where he was able to further his love of drawing and art. He was an accomplished residential landscaping business owner early on in his life, but his true passion was always art. Scott had an incredible art talent that still lives on in his art pieces and a true love of the jersey shore.Growing up, Scott spent most of his summers at the jersey shore and spent many of his adult years riding his bike up and down the same shores.Scott was preceded in death by his parents, John and Arlene, and his brothers William and John and his sister MaryEllen. He is survived by his sister Kathi and brothers Marty and Kenny, as well as his extended family and friends.The family requests that donations be made in lieu of flowers to Cape Hope Homeless Outreach in Scott’s name. Please visit CapeHopeCares.org to donate. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Pastor Admits to Stealing Parish Money for Shore House Purchase
- Naked Man Approached Several Women on Cape May Beach, Police Say
- Green Creek Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide in Sept. 19 Hit-and-Run
- Cape May Motel Controversy Continues
- County Schools Cope with Covid Cases
- Suspect Wanted for Taking Inappropriate Photos of Women ID’d
- UPDATE: Missing Boy Located
- Avalon Fish Market, Restaurant Closes
- Faith, Hoops Entwine in Former Coach’s Life
- Indictments Filed Sept. 28
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Wildwood - Thank God for Phil Murphy he kept you safe? By putting Covid positive patients in nursing homes and spreading covid?
- Cape May - Saw political signs in cape May for the candidate running unopposed. Is that really necessary?
- Cape May - How do I stop the herald from throwing their trash on my lawn every week ? I’ve never signed up for your paper.
- Sea Isle City - Wow ,what a loss of income for the city for ,renters, businesses ,restaurants, and sheer fun, of boredom in the winter, losing polar bear plunge. There’s a huge piece of land still remaining where...
- Cape May - Councilman Bezaire's retort after his removal from committees and boards by 3 council members was arrogant. Bezaire maintained this arrogant attitude since his plea to tell everyone he didn...