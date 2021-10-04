MONTGOMERY, ANDREW SCOTT

Andrew Scott Montgomery, 60, of Somers Point, NJ, was born in Philadelphia, PA July 23, 1961, at Nazareth Hospital and passed away Friday, September 24, 2021, at Shore Memorial Hospital. He was known by his family and friends as Scott.Upon graduating Archbishop Ryan High School in 1979, Scott attended Tyler School for the Arts where he was able to further his love of drawing and art. He was an accomplished residential landscaping business owner early on in his life, but his true passion was always art. Scott had an incredible art talent that still lives on in his art pieces and a true love of the jersey shore.Growing up, Scott spent most of his summers at the jersey shore and spent many of his adult years riding his bike up and down the same shores.Scott was preceded in death by his parents, John and Arlene, and his brothers William and John and his sister MaryEllen. He is survived by his sister Kathi and brothers Marty and Kenny, as well as his extended family and friends.The family requests that donations be made in lieu of flowers to Cape Hope Homeless Outreach in Scott’s name. Please visit CapeHopeCares.org to donate. Condolences at www.radzieta.com

