KUTEPOW, NICHOLAS P.

Nicholas P. Kutepow of Villas, NJ lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on September 23, 2020 at home. Nicholas was born in Belguim to Peter and Maria (Sikalenko) Kutepow. He came to the US at age 3 with his parents and sister and settled in New York. Nick moved to New Jersey in 1971 from New York; at that time, he worked for Ancora. Nick was then employed for forty-three years at the Rio Grande Shoprite, where he retired in 2018 as a receiver. He also was employed at the Wildwood Linen service and Prudential Insurance Co. Nick was a volunteer fireman for Erma Fire Company, and was an umpire for the little league. Nick liked to read, write, and play sudoku puzzles. He also liked to bowl and was on a league.He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Helen Kutepow. Nick is survived by his wife Diane Morency Kutepow of the Villas; he is also survived by his sons, Michael A Kutepow (wife Linda and daughter Amelia) of Rio Grande, NJ, son Eric N Kutepow of Erma NJ, and Adam M Kutepow (wife Kathryn and daughters Brooklyn and Kelsey) of Hillsborough NJ, from a previous marriage, brother Michael Kutepow of Queens NY, also step-daughter Dawn Grenz (husband Sean sons Derrick and Shane Grenz) of Gloucester City NJ, and step-grandson Devon Seneca of Blackwood NJ, and stepson Michael Russell and wife Jenn of Tulsa Ok.A memorial service for Nick will be held 1pm on October 2, 2020 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N Cape May, NJ; family and friends may call prior to service from 12 noon – 1pm. Burial will be privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
