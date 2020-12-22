BATTS, SHEILA A.

Sheila A. Batts, 68, a Cape May County resident her entire life passed away suddenly on December 17th. In her younger years she loved painting and styling hair which she did for over 40 years working for Rachel's in North Wildwood, JCPenney Salon in Rio Grande and Hair Cuttery in North Cape May. Due to ongoing health conditions as she got older and her diagnosis with MS she was not able to enjoy her passion for styling hair on a daily basis anymore but she did make house calls for some of her favorite clients. After retiring from styling hair she worked at the Cape May Court House Acme before having to retire permanently due to more declining health issues.Sheila is survived by her one and only beloved daughter Brittani Roach (Shawn), her precious 8 month old granddaughter Alannah Baker, brother-in-law David Greenland, her aunt Betty Lanza, her niece Jennifer Green (Matt), nephew David Greenland (Cathy), great nieces Emily and Vivian, great nephews Drew and Lawson, many cousins and her daughter’s best friend who was almost like a second daughter, Doreen Campbell.Sheila is predeceased by her parents Arthur and Josephine Batts and sister Beverly Greenland.Flowers are always welcomed and for those wishing to make a donation can do so in Sheila’s name to the National MS Society as the charity is close to the family’s hearts due to Sheila and her sister both having MS and her sister passing away from it.Services will be held via Zoom January 7th, 2021 from 11am-12pm.https://us05web.zoom.us/j/83211655107?pwd=N0pueVl6QjY3UFZuMVFWSENQZDVPUT09Meeting ID: 832 1165 5107Passcode: s6YzMS

