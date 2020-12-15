JUECHTER, CAPT. CHARLES F.

Capt. Charles F. Juechter, USCG Ret. was born in Union City, NJ on May 14, 1928 to Charles and Wilma Juechter and died of natural causes on December 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lorraine Barnett Juechter and daughter Clare Juechter (m. John J. Murphy III). In 1950, he was graduated from USCG Academy as an Ensign. He retired in 1980 as Chief of Staff 8th Coast Guard District New Orleans. In retirement he consulted to the Associated Press, taught for Houston Marine and was an active volunteer to his church and the Cape May County community. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday December 18, at 11 am at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, North Cape May, NJ. Burial to follow at the Cape May County Veteran’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, CAPT Juechter requested donations to Historic Cold Spring Village, 720 Route 9, Cape May, NJ or www.hcsv.org. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences:spilkerfuneralhome.com
