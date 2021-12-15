SPRAGUE, EDYTHE, 89, of Dec 15, 2021 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email To place an obituary, please call Janet, 609-886-8600 ext 134 or email: obits@cmcherald.com NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SPRAGUE, EDYTHE, 89, of Rio Grande, December 11, 2021. She was LPN at Crest Haven Nursing Home. To plant a tree in memory of EDYTHE SPRAGUE, 89 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news. We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesPolice Ask for Help After Money Stolen in Rio Grande Armed Home InvasionPolice Charge 4 in More Than 300 Boat GPS TheftsLocal Hospitals Rated on Patient SafetyOcean City High School Evacuated, Students Dismissed Early Following Shooting ThreatWildwood Police Arrest Two, Searching for Third Suspect After BurglaryIndictments Filed Dec. 7MENZ, JON3 Die From Covid This Week In CountyPolice Say Threat Against Wildwood Middle School Students Not CredibleCape May Eyes New Desalination Plant VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Cape May County - One year at Christmas, we had a Siamese cat who jumped from the floor to the very top of the tree and rode it all the way down. I have to confess ,decorating it the second time was not the same fun... Cape May County - One year at Christmas, we had a Siamese cat who jumped from the floor to the very top of the tree and rode it all the way down. I have to confess ,decorating it the second time was not the same fun... Cape May County - One year at Christmas, we had a Siamese cat who jumped from the floor to the very top of the tree and rode it all the way down. I have to confess ,decorating it the second time was not the same fun... Cape May County - Hey moderator, Santa is not real. If you have children don’t buy them any presents or put anything under your tree and see if Santa magically puts presents there. If you believe so greatly. North Cape May - "PEOPLE WHO AREN'T VACCINATED ARE NOT WELCOME!!!" All I can say is wow. The elite have you in eating our of the palm of their hands, as you have fallen right into their polarization... More Spouts Local Sports +5 Middle Township Takes United Division with Anchor Bowl Win Updated Nov 26, 2021 +6 Championship on the Line Between Middle and Lower: Anchor Bowl 2021 Preview Updated Nov 23, 2021 Winning Team Receives Prizes After Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament Updated Aug 20, 2021 Photo Galleries +7 PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 Photos by Collin Hall PHOTOS: Stone Harbor Christmas Parade 2021 +7 N. Wildwood Honors Vets Nov. 11 By John Harkins N. Wildwood Honors Vets Nov. 11 +6 Lower Township Veterans Parade in Pictures Photos by Collin Hall Lower Township Veterans Parade in Pictures Latest e-Edition Cape May County Herald 12-15-2021 e-Edition Cape May County Herald 12-15-2021