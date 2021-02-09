BECKERMEYER, JOHN

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

John Beckermeyer, age 72 of Rio Grande, NJ was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 4, 2021 after many years suffering with Alzheimer's. John was born in Philadelphia to the late Nancy and John Beckermeyer, Sr. John enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1966 and served 4 years Active Duty with 2 of those years in Vietnam with Fox 2/5. He later enlisted in the US Marine Corps Reserve and retired after 26 years as a SgtMaj in Civil Affairs in Washington, DC. He also retired after 29 years at the Philadelphia Department of Prisons as a Deputy Warden. John spent many hours reading, listening and singing along to his favorite music especially Frank Sinatra and golfing when he had the time. He was a part-time ranger for a few years at the Stone Harbor Golf Club, a school bus aid for the Middle Twp. elementary students and he also sang for a few years with the Harmoniers, a group that entertained part-time in the surrounding Shore areas in the Summer months and at Holidays.John is survived by his wife of 49 years Ruth (nee Leone) and sons Jonathan (Jackie) and Brandon, and his precious granddaughter Ava, his aunt Georgette Strano of Florida and cousins. He is predeceased by his parents, and brother Russell D’Agata. A Memorial Service will be held at a later time. Donations in his memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of JOHN BECKERMEYER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.