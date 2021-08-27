NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

PROSPERO, BARBARA MARIE (GOODMAN), 78, of Cape May Court House, August 22, 2021. She co- owned and operated the Aladdin Motel in Wildwood.

To plant a tree in memory of BARBARA PROSPERO as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.