SETTLE, ADAM F.

Adam F. Settle, age 41 of Upper Township passed away on Saturday June 12, 2021. He was born in Philadelphia, PA and a South Jersey resident the past 25 years. He had been a Manager for the Sunoco Gas Station in Sea Isle City. Adams was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. He is survived by his parents Barney and Barbara Settle of Cape May; a sister Barbara (Jeff) Schaler of Minatola and their children Christian and Chelsea and his half-sister April Settle. He also leaves many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A Memorial Gathering will be held from 6 to 8 PM on Monday June 21, 2021 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N. Cape May, NJ. Contributions in his memory may be sent to AA Stagecoach Group, 30 Butter Rd. Oceanview, 08230. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Reconsider License for ‘Nuisance Property,’ Police Chief Urges
- UPDATE: Lower Rescue Squad to Cease Operations June 19
- Teen Charged After N. Wildwood Boardwalk Assault Probe
- UPDATE: Armed Man Arrested at Higbee Beach ID'd
- Indictments Filed June 8
- Wildwood Amusement Piers Evacuated Due to Bomb Threat
- Lower Introduces Ordinance Allowing Pot Businesses
- Middle Couple Charged After Child Abuse Investigation
- Vehicle Crashes into Villas Home
- Suspect Sought After Boardwalk Assault
Videos
- West Cape May - We have many children but NONE to spare. Please drive with CARE! Are you aware that when you drive on Broadway in West Cape May, the street name changes to “Broadway Raceway?” This is a residential...
- Cape May County - To the spouters complaining about golf carts in campgrounds. Please contact whoever is in charge. Campgrounds have bylaws. If it is not listed within their bylaws I suggest contacting a lawyer or...
- Petersburg - Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman got it right and said "'If you can go out to eat, you can come back to work'.
- Dennisville - Since everyone is so scared of a cannabis business and people driving intoxicated. Why doesn't the county provide free transportation such as a bus so we can all buy our marijuana and not drive...
- Ocean City - Does the County of Cape May know that their Citizen Request Tracker isn't working? I tried to create an account on Monday night. I was told that I would be sent an email to finish creating my...