SETTLE, ADAM F.

Adam F. Settle, age 41 of Upper Township passed away on Saturday June 12, 2021. He was born in Philadelphia, PA and a South Jersey resident the past 25 years. He had been a Manager for the Sunoco Gas Station in Sea Isle City. Adams was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan. He is survived by his parents Barney and Barbara Settle of Cape May; a sister Barbara (Jeff) Schaler of Minatola and their children Christian and Chelsea and his half-sister April Settle. He also leaves many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A Memorial Gathering will be held from 6 to 8 PM on Monday June 21, 2021 at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N. Cape May, NJ. Contributions in his memory may be sent to AA Stagecoach Group, 30 Butter Rd. Oceanview, 08230. Condolences will be received at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com

