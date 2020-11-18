BRAUN, PRESLEY THOMAS, 22, of Cape May Court House, November 14, 2020. He was a 2016 graduate of Middle Township High School
- Middle Township - I find it amazing that our Pro-Trump Congressman is silent on his President's erratic behavior and places election challenges over protecting Nurses, Doctors and First Responders who are working...
- Sea Isle City - The head of public works is retiring. Here’s a thought...replace him with someone who is qualified, educated, certified and experienced.
- Villas - Funny. The movie “Sixth Sense” was set in Philadelphia. The kid, “sees dead people.” I did not realize it was a documentary until this election. The kid saw “dead people voting.”
- North Wildwood - Kaepernick has really crossed the line this time calling for the release of Mumia. Mumia is a cold blooded murderer who killed officer Faulkner in cold blood. There was no frame up. There was no...
- Avalon - To the person who finally went to mass and thinks that God let Biden win because they finally showed up after 10 months I have news for you. The rest of us have been going as soon as they opened the...