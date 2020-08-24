McCAUSLAND, NINA MARIE

Nina Marie McCausland, 79, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away peacefully at Penn Presbyterian Hospital in the morning hours of August 21, 2020 with her husband Richard McCausland by her side. Beside her husband, she leaves behind her son, Tom (Barbara) Simpson and daughter JoAnn Ditzler; her stepchildren: Donna Gittings, Patricia Piacentine, and Ric (Cindy) McCausland; sister Sara Bonney; grandchildren: Nicole, Ryan, and Brett Simpson; Todd, Dane, and Tara Gittings; William Piacentine, Vera Vogel, Tommy, and Christopher McCausland; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins;. She is pre-deceased by her parents Norman and Lida Wright, stepson Thomas McCausland, and brother-in-law William Bonney.Nina graduated from Middle Township High School, Class of ’59. Upon graduating she was employed as a bookkeeper at the 1 st National Bank in Cape May Court House and later was an Assistant Tax Assessor for Middle Township. She was a faithful member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Mayville where she served as treasurer and organist. Nina also spent 35 years as a Mary Kay consultant and 18 years in the US Coast Guard Auxiliary in Big Pine Key, FL. Nina was a devout wife who enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and spending time with her family. She will be truly missed by all.Funeral services will be Friday, August 28, 2020 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Baptist Cemetery in Cape May Court House, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nina’s name to Seventh Day Adventist Church, 14th Avenue, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210.Condolences atwww.radzieta.com
