Sarah Woodruff Colt of Clearwater, FL was delivered into the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 3, 2021 at the age of 33.Sarah was born in Newburgh, NY on March 20, 1988. She was a graduate of Wallkill High School in 2006 where she was a member of the National Honor Society, a cheerleader, member of the track team, and won an award in the New York State Music competition as the top vocalist. Sarah took private opera lessons and performed in several operettas in high school.She moved to Philadelphia, PA in 2007 and studied Communications at CC of Philadelphia. She started her own company, Propr Photography, while she was there. She and her husband Kevin moved to Maui in 2013-2014, where they were portrait photographers. They moved to Cape May, NJ in 2015. She worked at the Atlantic City Wyndham Skyline Towers as a Service Representative from 2017-2020. In August 2020, Sarah transferred to work at Club Wyndham in Clearwater Beach, FL.Sarah was kind, funny, and charismatic. She loved spending time with her family and friends and had a heart for serving others, including strangers in need or helpless animals.She is survived by her husband, Kevin Colt, Her mother, Patty Pellegrino Woodruff, her brothers Kenny and Kevin Woodruff, her Uncle Bob and Aunt Sue Hornbeck, Cousin Julia Hornbeck and her best friend Kimberly Mullen.There will be a private memorial service for family and close friends. Donations in Sarah’s honor may be made to Cape Assist, 3819 New Jersey Ave Wildwood, NJ 08260.

