Sarah Woodruff Colt of Clearwater, FL was delivered into the arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 3, 2021 at the age of 33.Sarah was born in Newburgh, NY on March 20, 1988. She was a graduate of Wallkill High School in 2006 where she was a member of the National Honor Society, a cheerleader, member of the track team, and won an award in the New York State Music competition as the top vocalist. Sarah took private opera lessons and performed in several operettas in high school.She moved to Philadelphia, PA in 2007 and studied Communications at CC of Philadelphia. She started her own company, Propr Photography, while she was there. She and her husband Kevin moved to Maui in 2013-2014, where they were portrait photographers. They moved to Cape May, NJ in 2015. She worked at the Atlantic City Wyndham Skyline Towers as a Service Representative from 2017-2020. In August 2020, Sarah transferred to work at Club Wyndham in Clearwater Beach, FL.Sarah was kind, funny, and charismatic. She loved spending time with her family and friends and had a heart for serving others, including strangers in need or helpless animals.She is survived by her husband, Kevin Colt, Her mother, Patty Pellegrino Woodruff, her brothers Kenny and Kevin Woodruff, her Uncle Bob and Aunt Sue Hornbeck, Cousin Julia Hornbeck and her best friend Kimberly Mullen.There will be a private memorial service for family and close friends. Donations in Sarah’s honor may be made to Cape Assist, 3819 New Jersey Ave Wildwood, NJ 08260.
NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- N. Wildwood Residents Cite ‘Violent Attacks,’ Seek Solutions
- Arrests Made for Weed Distribution at Court House Smoke Shop
- Teen Pilot Returns to the Sky After Emergency Landing
- Community Helps Villas Family Left Homeless After Fire
- N. Wildwood Police Arrest 2 Teens in Connection with July 4 Assault
- Petition Seeks to Save Saint Mary by-the-Sea Retreat House
- Indictments Filed July 27
- Crest Police Arrest Pennsylvania Man Twice for Disorderly Conduct
- WATCH: Coast Guard Rescues Diver Off Cape May
- Wildwood Men Arrested After Reported Burglary
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
- Stone Harbor - 7 mile Island would not be confused with any golf course or The Villages in Florida. The golf carts need to go. The combination of a vehicle that runs with little noise and those that run or cycle...
- Cape May - Re: The Avalon spout on why the Avalon Police Dept. doesn't enforce the 25 MPH speed limit in town. You are kidding, right? Does anyone drive the speed limit anywhere? Most people roll thru...
- Sea Isle City - I completely understand that restaurants may have struggled last year during the pandemic. allowing them to have extra seating on the sidewalks is one thing, allowing them to take up the entire...
- Villas - How would you know if children are locals or tourists apparently being harassed? I have yet to see people harassing any children, if I saw anything I would say something. One of biggest problems I...
- Cape May Court House - Superintendents of local school district’s should make it mandatory that “all” employees and students who are of age be vaccinated prior to the school year beginning! In addition to everyone wearing...