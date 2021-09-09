CLEMENT, CARL JAMES

CARL JAMES CLEMENT, a life well lived, passed unexpectedly on July 31, 2021 in Washington State at age 54. Born June 7, 1967 in Cape May County, NJ, he is survived by mother Marie, brother Clint (Linda), sister Chrissy, son Christopher (Isabella) of Alaska, son Keegan of Oregon, nephew Jeremy and many other extended family and friends (Kerri).He was preceded in death by father Clint Clement, Sr., cousin Robert Adams, and many others. He was raised Roman Catholic and, in his youth, enjoyed farming, hunting, and dirt bikes. He graduated from Middle Township High School in 1985. His life at the Jersey Shore was filled with guitar playing, boating, water/jet skiing, fast cars, and boardwalk amusements. His free spirit took him many places. He loved life wherever he went!Later his careers as an EMT and journeyman/lineman flourished. Carl could “fix” anything, he was so mechanically inclined and intelligent.His selfless nature to help anyone in need will never be forgotten. Sensitively, not a pushover is resounding. If he didn’t agree, it wasn’t happening! The free spirit, rebel, wild child!Services on the East Coast will mirror those on the West Coast on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Baptist Cemetery in Cape May Court House, NJ. Share with us the remembrance of our “one of a kind”! Condolences at www.radzieta.com

