NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Johanna R. Gallagher, age 89, of North Cape May, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020. Johanna was born in Philadelphia to the late Bernard and May (nee Hiller) Lewandowski where she was active in the Girl Scouts for 22 years. She had been employed as a secretary for St. Joseph Prep in Philadelphia and was a former member of the St. Laurentis Church of Philadelphia and current member of St. John Newmann Parish and Rosary and Alter Society of St. John of God. She was also a member of VFW Post 386 of Cape May Auxiliary. Johanna is predeceased by her husband James L. Gallagher and left to cherish her memory is her dear friend and caregiver, Debbie Dicola. Services will be private and condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of JOHANNA GALLAGHER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.