KINNEMAND, THOMAS S., JR.

Thomas S. Kinnemand, Jr., 87, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Thomas S. Kinnemand, Sr. and Cora Elizabeth Fraim Kinnemand, he was raised in North Wildwood and graduated from Margaret Mace School and Wildwood High School.Tom served in the New Jersey Army National Guard from 1957 to 1959. He started working as a photographer for the Wildwood Leader in 1959 until 1969 when he started with the Atlantic City Press. He retired from the Atlantic City Press in 1999. He was a great historian of Cape May County.Tom was a member of the Cape May Court House Kiwanis Club. He loved photography, the beach, and the Wildwood Boardwalk and was an avid baseball fan. He loved spending time with family and friends including his McDonald’s and Donut Connection friends.Tom is survived by his children, Holly (Jim) McClure, Lisa (Michael) Zane, Barbara (Steve) Martin, and Thomas Kinnemand, III; his nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren; and his sister, MaryJane Townsend. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ellen Thomas.Funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. Social distancing and masks are required. Interment will be private. Donations in Tom’s memory may be made to the Wildwood Historical Society, 3907 Pacific Avenue, Wildwood, NJ 08260. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Most Popular
Articles
- Bomb Squad Detonates 2 Ordnances on Cape May Beach
- Wildwood to Repair, Not Replace, Boardwalk
- Wildwood Police Chief Critical of Legal Weed
- Man Charged for Stolen Vehicle Tried to Kill a Pennsylvania Officer, Police Say
- 4 Cape May-based Coast Guard Recruits Injured in AC Expressway Crash
- Indictments Filed March 9
- Enhanced SNAP Benefits to Continue in March
- 3 Residents Die from Covid; 39 New Cases Reported
- UPDATE: Forming Sinkhole Closes Bayshore Road
- Former Cape May Lifeguard Denies Racist Language, Files Suit
Videos
- Wildwood Crest - I like Biden but now I'm worried. Jared Kushner praised President Biden's approach toward Iran. Biden's critics were concerned about his offer to enter talks with Tehran to revive the...
- Avalon - North Cape May Spouter, this is for your enlightenment: At the age of 29, Kamala Harris dated 60 year old former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown. When they began dating he had been separated from...
- North Wildwood - Biden’s press secretary falsely claimed Trump created the crisis at our southern border. She refuses to even acknowledge there’s a crisis down there. Biden continues to hide and has yet held a press...
- Wildwood Crest - Congressman Tim Ryan is calling on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to investigate stock purchases made just hours before an announcement of a contract between the Postal Service and the...
- Sea Isle City - Biden, has just signed a new executive order changing the motto of the United States from” e pluribus unum “ to “Everyman for Themselves” Think about it , our forefathers wanted a to create a country...