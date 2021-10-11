NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

THOMAS, HAROLD U., 93, of Cape May Court House, October 8, 2021. He was a life member of the Town Bank Fire Company.

