LATHBURY, MARIE (KARISH)

Marie Lathbury, age 78, died peacefully at Brooke Grove Retirement Village after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease on March 16, 2021. Marie was born October 18, 1942, in Reading, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Peter and Marie Karish. She is survived by her brothers; Peter (June) Karish and John (Lynne) Karish; children Greg (Justine) Lathbury and Donna (Phil) Ardizzone; her cherished grandchildren, Tristan, Jillian and Carson as well as her nephew and niece, Jeffrey (Julie) Karish and Allison (Sean) Sealund.Marie attended Kutztown University where she earned her Bachelor’s in Education. She was a teacher at Our Lady Star of the Sea and Wildwood Crest Elementary School. Marie lived in North Cape May, New Jersey for almost 45 years. Upon the onset of her disease, she moved to Maryland to be closer to her children. She missed her friends, the beach and teaching every day since she moved.Marie loved being with her grandchildren, volunteering at church, gardening and being at the beach. Grandmom was the name she loved best.There will be a service on Wednesday, March 24th at 10am at Sacred Heart on 740 Cherry Street West Reading, PA with a graveside burial at Gethsemane Cemetery following the mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.“When I am gone, release me, let me go. I have so many things to see and do. You musin’t tie yourself to me with tears, be happy that we had so many years. I gave you my love, you can only guess how much you gave me in happiness. I thank you for the love that you have shown, but now it’s time I travel on alone. So grieve a while for me, if you must, then let your grief be comforted by trust. It’s only for a while that we must part, so bless the memories within your heart, I won’t be far away for life goes on, so if you need me call, and I will come. Though you can’t see or touch me, I’ll be near and if you listen with your heart, you’ll hear all of my love around you soft and clear. And then, when you must come this way alone I’ll greet you with a smile and say, “Welcome Home.” Author unknown
