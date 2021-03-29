WILSON, PETER CHARLES

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Peter Charles Wilson of Villas, New Jersey passed away at age 51 on Tuesday March 23rd 2021. Peter was born May 20th, 1969. From a young age, it was clear he had a big heart and a desire to put smiles on the faces of those around him. Pete was an avid fisherman, an activity he learned from his late father Charles H Wilson Jr. His love of the water began at the lake near his childhood home, and only grew after moving to the Jersey Shore. He was a Merchant Marine and a commercial fisherman. Peter was the proud owner of his antique store and thrift shop, North End Thrift on Bayshore Rd. in the Villas. The community may lovingly remember him donning a cape as the NJ Thriftman. He adored his family and valued the quality time he was able to spend with them. Pete is survived by his cherished children Anna, Peter, Ryan, Gavin, their mother Kathleen Alexander, and grandson Andrew. He will be dearly missed by his mother, Nancy Wilson, and sister, Kristin Eckman.

To plant a tree in memory of PETER WILSON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.