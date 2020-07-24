NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Catherine Anne (Shropshire) Burk, age 75, of Villas, NJ, and formerly of Chester, PA, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at home. Born in Upland, PA, Cathy was a longtime resident of Villas, NJ. She was a 1963 graduate of Notre Dame High School, Moylan, PA. Cathy was employed with the Cape May-Lewes Ferry in retail sales and formerly was employed as a tour operator. Cathy loved dogs and was an avid supporter of animal rescue. She was also a member of the Villas Fishing Club. Wife of the late Ernie William Burk, who died in 2018; Daughter of the late C. Norman “Lefty” Shropshire and Marie D. McDade Shropshire; sister of the late Sharyn M. Campbell. Survivors: Brother: Norman C. (Gerry) Shropshire Niece: Devon M. Shropshire Funeral Services followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery, Media, PA, will be private. Memorial Donations may be made to: Tri-State Basset Hound Treasurer, P.O. Box 471, Deepwater, NJ 08023.Condolences:www.msbfh.comArrangements by Minshall Shropshire-BleylerFuneral Home, Media, PA.

